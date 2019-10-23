Two-day Children Literature Festival starts today

Islamabad: The two-day 'Children Literature Festival' will start here today (Wednesday) to celebrate 30 years of the Children Rights Convention.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari is likely to inaugurate the festival at the Lok Virsa.

The festival curated by Salma Habib, Inam Elahi and Aftab Ahmad is being support by the Children's Museum for Peace and Human Rights (CMPHR) and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) programmes.

Various cultural events would be organised during two days festival including Uncle Sargam Show, ‘Shair-o-Shairi’, The Gogi, Show, Theater Walay, March for Climate Justice and Rights to education, Storytelling sessions, Workshops, Children books from around the word, Cinema Ghar, Fun in conjuring a story, multilingualism in children's literature-enrichment through diversity, book launch, ‘Dastan Goi’ and ‘Parveen Shakir Ki Betak.’

Children's Literature Festival is also a social movement founded by the educator-activist, Baela Raza Jamil CEO of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and co-founded by the international and national awarded Armeena Saiyid, who headed a multinational corporation and pioneered 'literature festivals' in Pakistan. She is the founding director of the Adab Festival Pakistan.