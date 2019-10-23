close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

COAS lauds Baloch Regiment’s role in security

Top Story

 
October 23, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the role of Baloch Regiment is commendable during peace, war and also during internal security operations. The COAS expressed these views during Colonel Commandant Installation ceremony held at Baloch Regiment Centre Abbottabad on Tuesday. Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas installed as new Colonel Commandant Baloch Regiment, says an ISPR press release. Talking to serving and retired officers/soldiers of Baloch regiment, COAS appreciated performance and contributions of the Baloch Regiment during peace, war as well as during internal security operations. Earlier on arrival at Baloch Regiment Centre, COAS laid floral wreath on Shahuda monument.

