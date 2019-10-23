Germany outplay Pakistan in hockey opener

ISLAMABAD: The international match starved Pakistan gets the first taste of European hockey in almost two years as Germany beat greenshirts 6-1 in the opening international match played in the Mochengladbach on Tuesday.

Pakistan scored their lone goal through Ghazanfar Ali in the 47th minute. Germany scored four goals on penalty corners and were also seen dominating the field play.

Though Pakistan responded well following overnight jet-leg but was unable to score on the given opportunities.No crowd or camera was allowed and the match was played in empty stadium owing to the importance of Olympic qualifiers to be played in four days time.

“Germany hockey had decided not to allow audience and cameras as they want their strategy to stay as secret before the Olympic qualify match,” a Pakistan team official told The News from German city. He said that it was also of help to Pakistan.