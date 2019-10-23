A phone call wouldn’t hurt: Lynn to selectors

SYDNEY: Chris Lynn wasn’t holding his breath when Australia announced their latest T20I squad earlier this month but he has taken a swipe at a lack of communication from the selectors.

It was not a huge surprise that Lynn’s name was missing for the matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka given the returns of David Warner and Steven Smith created a logjam at the top of the order.

Lynn, who has become a freelance T20 player, did not have his cause helped by two T20 leagues he was meant to be playing in - the Euro T20 Slam and Afghanistan T20 league - being cancelled, his decision to participate in the former meaning he wasn’t up for the CPL this year.

When naming the squad, national selector Trevor Hohns said he wasn’t aware if Lynn was in the country although he was dropped for the series in India earlier this year and it is CA policy that players omitted from the previous squad will be called by selectors.

“The lack of communication hasn’t been great,” Lynn told ESPNcricinfo. “I kind of saw [being omitted] coming, I’m not disappointed. Through no one’s fault, I haven’t played any cricket, but a phone call wouldn’t hurt. I’m not going anywhere, I will keep trying to score runs and keep knocking on his door.”