Germany thrash Pakistan 6-1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan got the first taste of European hockey in almost two years as Germany beat the Green-shirts 6-1 in their first match in Mochengladbach on Tuesday.

Pakistan scored their lone goal through Ghazanfar Ali in the 47th minute. Germany scored four goals on penalty corners and were also seen dominating the field play.

Though Pakistan responded well following overnight jet-leg, they were unable to make the most of the chances which came their way.

No crowd or camera was allowed and the match was played in empty stadium owing to the importance of Olympic qualifiers to be played in four days time.

“Germany hockey had decided not to allow audience and cameras as they want their strategy to stay secret before the Olympic qualifiers,” a Pakistan team official told ‘The News’ from Germany. He said that it was also of help to Pakistan.