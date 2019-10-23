Norwegian held after ambulance rampage

OSLO: Norwegian police said they arrested an armed man who stole an ambulance on Tuesday and ran down pedestrians in Oslo, including at least one baby, as the motive was not immediately known.

Police said they were searching for a second suspect -- a woman described as having fair skin and wearing a black jacket, around 1.65cm (5 feet 4 inches) and "who appears to be under the influence" -- who was thought to be involved in the incident.

"We have taken control of an ambulance that was stolen by an armed man," Oslo police said on Twitter. "Shots were fired to arrest the suspect, he is not seriously injured," they added. "A woman with a pram and an elderly couple were run over or had to throw themselves out of the way" of the stolen vehicle, police added in another Twitter post.

Norwegian news agency NTB said two seven-month-old twins were in the pram, one of whom was lightly injured and being treated in hospital while the status of the other was not immediately known.