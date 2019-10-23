This polarised world

There is unprecedented polarization, dissent and disagreement among people in this society. All these divisive tendencies are on the rise. We all react differently to this dilemma of disunity. No doubt, every age has been beset by troubles; and ours is entirely different — unprecedented polarization. It is only justice that can make way for a new Pakistan, and a more just and peaceful society to emerge.

But who cares when we have such thick-skinned persons in the corridors of power and politics and even in authority positions who often ignore the problems of people in society? Ignoring their suffering can never be construed as a noble task. To be a righteous person is to care for those who suffer. Is there anyone God-fearing to ask our rulers and persons placed in authority positions to provide succour to the dispossessed, and never withhold their favour from the destitute?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad