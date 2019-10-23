Indian violence

On Sunday, unprovoked Indian Army shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) left six civilians dead, and martyred one soldier. Pak Army, in retaliation, killed nine Indian troops and destroyed two bunkers. To substantiate its counterfeit claims to have allegedly killed terrorists and smashed their launch pads, Indian media resorted to unfounded, speculative ways, as usual, to whip up its xenophobic and national sentiments of their gullible people for getting domestic, political mileage. The escalation in ceasefire violations by India had been going on since 2017 when the Indian forces had committed 1,970 ceasefire violations. Though Pakistan has reiterated its offer to hold dialogue to iron out all outstanding issues, the hardliner Hindutva ruling clique seems to be in war-mongering mode.

To divert global attention from the Kashmir lockdown, the Indian racist government is playing with fire by causing disturbances along the LoC. The world needs to intervene between the two nuclear neighbours before it is too late.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur