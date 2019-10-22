Dr Mukhtar appointed as NSU VC

Islamabad:On the recommendations of a high-powered selection committee chaired by the Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, the President of Pakistan has approved the appointment of renowned scholar and highly acclaimed academic leader Professor Muhammad Mukhtar as founding vice chancellor of the National Skills University (NSV, Islamabad. This university is unique and ‘first of its kind in the country that will promote skills-based education in Pakistan’, mainly focusing on applied, engineering, natural, and healthcare sciences.

Professor Mukhtar brings a vast experience of academic management and scholarly contributions. Previously he served as Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Founding Vice Chancellor of the Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur and Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Currently, he is serving as rector, Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education in Karachi. In the past, Professor Mukhtar served the US government on an outstanding scientist visa for which the preliminary condition is to be the awardee of the noble prize or equivalent credentials.

National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Murtaza Noor and academics across the country hailed the appointment of Dr Muhammad Mukhtar and congratulated him. They also assured their utmost cooperation in promoting skill based education.