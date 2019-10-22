US College Fair held at RMC

Islamabad:Roots Millennium College (RMC), Clifton Karachi, in collaboration with the United States Education Foundation Pakistan (USEFP) held their 4th US College Fair in which 21 leading universities from the United States of America participated and counselled students on one to one basis at their Clifton Campus, Karachi last day says a press release issued here.

The US universities that visited RMC, Clifton Karachi Campus included University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Depauw University, Minerva Schools at KGI, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, McNeese State University, California State University, Chico, Ohio Wesleyan University, Northern Arizona University, Kansas State University, Purdue University, Hofstra University, State University of New York at Fredonia (SUNY Fredonia), George Mason University, Louisiana Tech University, Florida International University and New York Institute of Technology.

These representatives interacted one on one with the students, sharing with them global opportunities and scholarships, important deadline information, portfolio importance and degrees. The event was attended by the AS and A Level students, some parents, faculty and the staff. The students engaged in an intellectual and germane session of questions and answers relating to scholarships, placements, requirements, cultural integration, student life, accommodation and college funds.

RMC, Clifton Karachi Campus, is an initiative by Pakistan’s third largest education group; Roots Millennium Education, Pakistan. Recognising many benefiting partnerships and affiliations that help provide curriculum enrichment and choices in disciplines to study, the school system facilitates students’ entry into higher education by increasing the number of progression routes and subject choices. Global collaborations and qualifications, not only provide a diverse learning environment but also increase educational opportunity and a mutually supportive learning ecosystem for staff, learners and community as well as raising the profile of both provider and the partner in the education districts that they serve.

This was the fourth US College Fair hosted by this campus, with many more to come, where the students are provided with an unprecedented opportunity for global connectivity and brought a step closer to the realization of their college dreams.