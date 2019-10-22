Sindh CM to meet PM whenever called: Wahab

KARACHI: The Sindh chief minister’s law and environment adviser said on Monday that the CM will definitely comply whenever the prime minister calls him for a meeting.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab was talking to the media at the provincial assembly. His statement came after PM Imran Khan visited Karachi but did not meet CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Wahab said that whenever a PM called the CM, they went to meet them, but the practice is no more being observed as the CM is not being invited to the meetings during the PM’s visit to the city. “Perhaps because the PM doesn’t have answers to the CM’s questions and so the former doesn’t want to face the latter.”

He said that it was high time that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) starts doing practical work instead of merely talking because those who merely criticise could not deliver. “I’m quite hopeful that during the PM’s visit to Karachi, his party’s [the PTI’s] leaders will definitely question him regarding the fate of his Rs162 billion development package for Karachi.”

He said the PTI’s leaders should also question the PM regarding his announcement of establishing a federally funded public university in Hyderabad and also about his promise to construct a state-of-the-art hospital in Thar. The adviser said the Sindh government had been fulfilling its responsibilities regarding disposal of garbage in the city. He said that 464,390 tonnes of waste had been lifted from the six districts of the city under the provincial government’s clean-up campaign that lasted for 30 days.