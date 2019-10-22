JI provincial shura meets today

The Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhunkhwa chapter, has convened an emergency meeting of its provincial consultative body (shura) today to discuss the situation after resignation of the provincial president of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and decide future line of action.

It is not clear as who would chair the meeting in the presence of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, whose resignation has not yet been accepted. The meeting would be held in Markaz-e-Islami, provincial headquarters of the party. JI has a 50-member shura in the province, which is the top most forum at the provincial level to made decision in such situation. The party leaders had also met the other day to discuss the situation. But they had failed to reach to any conclusion.