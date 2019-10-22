close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Parties announce supporting Azadi March

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

MANSEHRA: An all parties’ conference here announced to take part in JamiatUlema-e-Islam-Fazl’sAzadi March. “I am thankful to leaders of all political parties who announced their support to the Azadi March,” stated Mufti Kifayatullah, the district chief of JUI-F, while speaking to reporters after the conference here. The divisional president of Pakistan People’s Party Malik Waheed, district president Malik Farooq, general secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Niaz Ahmad Niazi, district president of Awami National Party Sarwar Khan, and district head of JamiatUlema-e-Pakistan Maulana Abdul SattarQadri and others attended the conference. “I hope more than 100,000 people to join us in Azadi March as people are fed up with PTI government’s policies,” said Kifayatullah. He said inflation and unemployment were on the rise and people were being laid off in public and private sectors because of economic crisis in the country. Malik Waheed said the leadership of mainstream political parties had been put behind bars in the name of so-called accountability.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar