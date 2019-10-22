Parties announce supporting Azadi March

MANSEHRA: An all parties’ conference here announced to take part in JamiatUlema-e-Islam-Fazl’sAzadi March. “I am thankful to leaders of all political parties who announced their support to the Azadi March,” stated Mufti Kifayatullah, the district chief of JUI-F, while speaking to reporters after the conference here. The divisional president of Pakistan People’s Party Malik Waheed, district president Malik Farooq, general secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Niaz Ahmad Niazi, district president of Awami National Party Sarwar Khan, and district head of JamiatUlema-e-Pakistan Maulana Abdul SattarQadri and others attended the conference. “I hope more than 100,000 people to join us in Azadi March as people are fed up with PTI government’s policies,” said Kifayatullah. He said inflation and unemployment were on the rise and people were being laid off in public and private sectors because of economic crisis in the country. Malik Waheed said the leadership of mainstream political parties had been put behind bars in the name of so-called accountability.