Man shot dead at Kahna

LAHORE:Some unidentified men gunned down a 60-year-old man in the Kahna police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim identified as Ghulam Rasool was on his way home in Gulshan Ravi from Kasur.

As he reached near Soay Aasil, he was intercepted by two bikers. The victim received two bullets and died on the spot. Two women and a child sitting in the targeted car remained unhurt. Police reached scene after being informed and collected forensic evidences.

suicide: A 40-year-old man committed suicide over an unknown issue in the Wahdat Colony police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Wajid. On the day of incident, the victim inflicted injuries in his belly with a knife. As a result, he received multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

kite-flying: DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has directed all officers concerned to take a stern action against kite-flying, kite-selling and kite makers.

All divisional SPs are directed to ensure ban of kite-flying in their respective areas at any cost. Police arrested 4,091 accused in 3,843 cases during the year.

City Division arrested 774, Cantt Division 1350, Civil Lines 248, Sadar Division 286, Iqbal Town 379 and Modal Town Division 1,054, DIG said.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said: “We have extended cooperation to district and administration for crackdown on kite making factories without any discrimination.

Parents should play role in checking kite-flying. Divisional SPs should make special monitoring teams to ensure ban of kite-flying and send daily report to his office regarding crackdown on kite-flying.”

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,009 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 20 people died, whereas 1,125 were injured.

Out of which, 699 people seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 426 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

POLICE PRAISED: Punjab IGP praised police for providing best security arrangements on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Data Sahib. IGP Arif Nawaz Khan gave shabash (appreciation) to Lahore police and officers and officials for provision of security arrangements and said Punjab Police deserve applause for offering security duties with full commitment.

These views were expressed by him when he communicated his wireless message to CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs including all force. He said: “I congratulate all police force including district police, Elite Punjab, Punjab Highway Patrol, Dolphin, PRU, Wireless Staff, Traffic Staff, Control Room staff, Special Branch, Punjab Constabulary, CTD and Ministerial staff for controlling law and order across the province.”

PEDDLERS HELD: Police in continuation of their crackdown on drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city arrested 547 accused. City Division Police registered 119 cases, Cantt Division 104, Civil Lines Division 45, Sadar Division 121, Iqbal Town Division 63 whereas Model Town Division Police registered 78 FIRs during their crackdowns. Police recovered more than 211-kg Charas, 613-grm heroin, 400.5-grm ICE, more than 24-kg opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules, more than 9-kg Bhang and 4614 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.