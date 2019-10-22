NAB forms committee to resolve traders’ issues

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday constituted a six-member businessmen committee to remove the reservations of traders’ community, improve economy and resolve traders’ genuine complaints.

According to a press release issued by the bureau, the businessmen committee has been mandated to forward its recommendations directly to the chairman NAB for implementation. The committee has been constituted by using powers conferred under Section 33-C of the NAB Ordinance.

The committee has been tasked to make recommendations about business community’s issues to the bureau chief. Businessmen committee’s recommendations would be reviewed by a three-member NAB committee comprising the NAB’s deputy chairman, prosecutor general (Accountability) and director general (Operations).

The NAB committee will review the recommendations of business committee and forward its final recommendations to the chairman NAB. The chairman will then issue directives for resolution of the issues of business community.

The businessmen committee members include Vice President Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik; President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Daroo Khan Achakzai, former president Bank Al Falah Atif Bajwa; President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Anjum Nisar, Chairman Millat Tractors Sikandar Mustafa Khan and former chief Citizen-Police Liaison Committee Jamil Yousaf.

According to the statement, the issues of business community would be resolved with mutual understanding and the decision of the chairman NAB will be final. The complaints regarding the reference already filed would not be considered.

The businessmen committee would be of consultative nature and it has nothing to do with the powers conferred to the NAB. “The bureau respects business community and all possible steps will be taken for the progress of economy and its betterment as the NAB has only facilitations with the state of Pakistan and its prosperity,” it said.