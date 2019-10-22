Shopkeeper held for ‘selling plastic eggs’ released on bail

A shopkeeper who had been arrested for allegedly selling fake eggs was presented on Monday before a judicial magistrate who released him on bail for a Rs10,000 surety.

The arrest had been made during a joint raid conducted by police and the Sindh Food Authority at a general store in DHA Phase VI, within the limits of the Darakshan police station. The suspect was identified as Syed Jamil.

The police and the food authority claimed to have seized 20 eggs made of plastic from the store, which was sealed after the raid. The raid was conducted after a citizen registered a complaint, which said some eggs he had purchased from the general store were made of plastic. Meanwhile, the shopkeeper claimed that he had not sold fake eggs and the eggs produced by the complainant were not purchased from his shop.