PTI activists hold demo against governor

PESHAWAR: A group of workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged protest here Sunday against their party’s governor for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The protestors were holding party flags and placards inscribed with slogans like “Save PTI from vested interests” and “No to politics of personal interest”. They also held placards inscribed with demands like “Restore workers’ self-respect” and “Save PTI from black sheep”. The annoyed PTI workers were chanting slogans against Governor Shah Farman and demanding his removal.