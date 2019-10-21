close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Saeed Ahmed
October 21, 2019

Hamid Gul’s widow laid to rest

National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
October 21, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Widow of Lieutenant General (R) Hameed Gul, the former Director General of ISI, was laid to rest on Sunday at Race Course Army Graveyard. Former Chief of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (R) Hamid Gul's wife and mother of Muhammed Abdullah Gul, Umar Gul and Azma Gul was buried in the Army graveyard with grief and sorrow.

On this occasion, Abdullah Gul and Omar Gul said, "We will follow in the footsteps of our parents; their traditions will be expanded in a big way. We thank all the funeral attendees who took part in the prayer. The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of religious and political leaders from all over the country. The Afghan Taliban delegation also attended the funeral prayer.

On the occasion, strict security arrangements were made at the funeral.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan