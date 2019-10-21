Hamid Gul’s widow laid to rest

RAWALPINDI: Widow of Lieutenant General (R) Hameed Gul, the former Director General of ISI, was laid to rest on Sunday at Race Course Army Graveyard. Former Chief of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (R) Hamid Gul's wife and mother of Muhammed Abdullah Gul, Umar Gul and Azma Gul was buried in the Army graveyard with grief and sorrow.

On this occasion, Abdullah Gul and Omar Gul said, "We will follow in the footsteps of our parents; their traditions will be expanded in a big way. We thank all the funeral attendees who took part in the prayer. The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of religious and political leaders from all over the country. The Afghan Taliban delegation also attended the funeral prayer.

On the occasion, strict security arrangements were made at the funeral.