PTI activists hold demo against party’s Governor Shah Farman

PESHAWAR: A group of workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged protest here Sunday against their party's governor for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The protestors were holding party flags and placards inscribed with slogans like "Save PTI from vested interests" and "No to politics of personal interest". They also held placards inscribed with demands like "Restore workers' self-respect" and "Save PTI from black sheep". The annoyed PTI workers were chanting slogans against Governor Shah Farman and demanding his removal.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI activist Khalid Khan Khalil said the governor was paying no heed to the party workers and their problems. He said the governor didn't bother to meet the old and dedicated party leaders and workers. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to replace Shah Farman to save the party.

He said holding the protest was their democratic right and they would continue to raise voice against injustices in the party.

The protesting workers complained that Governor Shah Farman was busy in enjoying luxuries and ignoring the party and its workers.

The protestors argued that the governor was not ready to listen to the grievances of party workers and solve the problems of the electorate.

They said their protest was aimed at inviting the party leadership's attention towards the indifferent attitude of the governor.

After protesting near the Peshawar Press Club, the workers dispersed peacefully.