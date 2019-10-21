Prices surge in weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE: Surging trend with non-availability of majority of seasonal fruits and vegetables continued this Sunday in weekly makeshift markets in the absence of any checks and balances from the government authorities.

It seems that the establishment of these bazaars is concerned with the sellers who grease their palms so openly overcharged and not sold anything below their wish price.

The price of potato soft skin was stable at Rs38 to 46 per kg, not available there, and potato sugar-free gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs27 to 31 per kg, sold at Rs47 per kg as market committee issued this rate and potato stored was fixed at Rs17 to 19 per kg.

This week official price of onion was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 59 per kg. The price of tomato was increased by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 85 per kg, mixed sold at Rs85 per kg. Garlic local was gained by Rs33 per kg, fixed at Rs186 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs220 per kg, garlic Chinese gained by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs224 to 232 per kg, sold at Rs260 per kg. Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs316 to 325 per kg, not sold there. Brinjal was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs31 to 33 per kg, not available there.

Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Spinach was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg. Zucchini local was reduced by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of lemon was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, not sold there and Chinese Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Cauliflower was fixed at Rs56 to 58 per kg, not sold there while outside sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs80 per kg.

Luffa was stable at Rs58 to 60 per kg, not sold there. Ladyfinger was unchanged at Rs67 to 70 per kg.

Arum was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs72 to 75 per kg, not sold on account of pricing. Green chili price fixed at Rs248 to 258 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Capsicum further gained by Rs54 per kg, fixed at Rs182 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, not sold and carrot local reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 38 kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs190 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs350 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Methi was fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, not sold there. Turnip was fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Mustard leaves were fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs40 to 115 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs90 to 120 per kg and A-grade was not sold at Rs130 to 140 per kg.