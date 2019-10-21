Need to ensure safe varsity campuses stressed

Islamabad :Former member of provincial assembly from Balochistan and chairman of ‘Emaan Pakistan Tehreek’ Farah Azeem Shah has termed the recent incident of sexual harassment at Balochistan University alleged by some officials of the institution as threat to women empowerment in the province, says a press release.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, she said that space for women in Balochistan is already shirking in the society and after this shameful act done allegedly by the officials of University of Balochistan with further reduce the space for women not only in educational institutions but as whole in the society.

Quoting some students of the university, she pointed out that CCTV cameras were installed in secret as well as bathrooms and smoking areas on campus. “The footage was then used as a tool for blackmailing students that led to sexual harassment,” she claimed.

Farrah urged to review the existing regulations of university to halt such acts as well as additional measures that might be needed to make university campuses safe and secure places for women.