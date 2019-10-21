close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather was reported in the provincial capital here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting extreme northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand and Gilgit Baltistan. Snowfall over high mountains is also expected in Malakand and Gilgit Baltistan. In Lahore maximum temperature was recorded as 30.3C and minimum was 18.1C.

