'5,500 operations postponed due to doctors’ strike'

LAHORE : During the ongoing strike by doctors, around 5,500 operations have been postponed in major public sector hospitals of city so far.

This was stated by Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab General Secretary Dr Nadir here on Sunday.

He said that unfortunately around 40,000 patients at the Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of the city hospitals had been suffering since start of the current strike every day.

Responding to a question, he said that emergency operations were, however, being conducted and patients in critical condition being operated upon without any hurdle.

On the other hand, the Punjab chief minister has formed a committee to talk to doctors about their issues and reservations. The committee consists of vice chancellors (VCs) of King Edward Medical University and Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Dr Amir Zaman and Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Ayaz Mehmood. The committee held a meeting with office-bearers of Grand Health Alliance on Saturday, but no progress could be made.