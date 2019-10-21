close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
A
October 21, 2019

PM Imran strongly condemns Indian shelling on civilian population

Top Story

A
APP
October 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces targeting the civilian population along the Line of Control. The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of those martyred and early recovery of the injured consequent to the Indian firing, a PM Office statement said.

He also saluted the valour of the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the Indian security forces.

