Imran’s passion to implement Madina State model lacks cabinet support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pledge to turn Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state in line with the principles set by the role model- State of Madina - has become a regular feature of his interactions within the country and outside.

The premier again spoke of his same passion when he met the religious scholars on Friday. He also impressed most of those present there in the meeting for the same reason. However, the prime minister lacks the required support from his own cabinet to achieve this extraordinary goal.

According to a religious scholar, who attended the meeting, Imran Khan spoke passionately about Riyasat-e-Madine and expressed his desire to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. Although the scholar was not agreed to all that was discussed in the meeting, he admitted that rarely any ruler in Pakistan in the past had shown such an urge to translate the dream of making the country an Islamic welfare state into reality.

Sources in the PTI told The News that as against the past, the prime minister even in the party meetings discuss Islam and Riyasat-e-Madina far more frequently than before. These sources, however, agree that the premier does not get the required support in this respect from his cabinet members and party senior leadership.

In a recent party meeting, a senior Tehreek-e-Insaf leader from Punjab even told the premier that in order to achieve the goal of Islamic welfare state by following the principles set by Riyasat-e-Madina, the party leaders and cabinet ministers should also speak in public on the issue with the same passion and resolve. The PTI leader lamented that this was not happening.

To the disadvantage of Prime Minister Imran Khan, only a few in the cabinet share his vision while the majority is known for their views about making Pakistan a secular or liberal state. There are a few voices in the cabinet, which proudly endorse Prime Minister’s vision of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

PTI MNA from Murree-Kahuta Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, who is also included in the government’s media team which is assigned to defend the government and its policies, when approached told The News that Imran Khan is now “deeply emotional” on the issue of Islam and making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

Abbasi said when the prime minister talks with his core media team for narrative building, he speaks from his heart about Islam, Prophet (PBUH) and the Riyasat-e-Madina. The premier, he said, firmly believes that without following the principles set by Prophet (PBUH) in the creation and running of Riyasat-e-Madina, they could not succeed.

Sadaqat Abbasi added that the prime minister explains to his media team that Prophet (PBUH) created the perfect model of Riyasat-e-Madina, which could be followed not merely because of the beliefs but by ensuring that they must also implement and practise what they believe in. Quoting the prime minister, Abbasi said when the Muslims followed the system given by Prophet (PBUH), they ruled the world for centuries.

According to Abbasi, Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to achieve this great goal. When asked about not so enthusiastic cabinet on this particular issue, Abbasi assured that after sometime prime minister’s entire team would be onboard in making Pakistan a welfare Islamic state.