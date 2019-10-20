Malaysian national day celebrated

Islamabad : High Commissioner of Malaysia Ikram Muhammad Ibrahim hosted a reception to celebrate 62nd National Day of Malaysia.

Federal Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar was the chief guest while ambassadors of ASEAN countries and members of diplomatic corps attended the reception. A large number of Pakistanis including members of civil society and business community also remained conspicuous with their presence.

Khusro Bakhtiar in his remarks said both Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy excellent relations adding this relationship is growing with the each passing day.

The minister hoped that these relations will further be strengthened even in the days to come. He also highlighted role of various Malaysian companies in bringing both countries closer.

The minister also praised visionary leadership of Dr. Mahathir Muhammad and also talked about positive trajectory between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Malaysian prime minister.

High Commissioner of Malaysia also spoke on the occasion and thanked the audience for attending the reception in large numbers.

He assured that Malaysian businessmen would continue to explore more and more avenues in Pakistan. He thanked the Pakistan authorities for extending full support in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that PIA has just started direct flights to Malaysia from October 14. The direct air link is likely to further boost trade and economic activity between the two countries besides promoting people to people contacts.