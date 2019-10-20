close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Kite string slits youth’s throat

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A young man got injured when kite string slit his throat, police said on Saturday.

Abdul Munaam Baloch was on his way home on his bike when string fell on him and slit his throat on North Circular Road in the city.

A passer-by rushed the injured youth to District Headquarters Hospital for medical cover and later he was stated to be stable. Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash directed all the police stations’ heads to take action against the overt business of chemical-coated strings and kiteselling. People in the district have been complaining since long against the illegal and unsafe sport, which poses threat to lives. In 2005, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had banned manufacturing kites and chemical-coated strings after the country witnessed scores of throat slitting incidents.

