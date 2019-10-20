21 dog bite cases registered

KARACHI :As many as 21 cases of dog bites were registered in Karachi on Saturday, of which 11 incidents took place in Lines Area.

"Since last 24 hours, around 21 people were bitten by stray dogs, including 11 who were attacked by one or multiple dogs in Lines Area alone," said Dr Seemin Jamali, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) executive director, while talking to The News.

Dr Jamali added that as many as 635 people had been brought to the JPMC alone in the first 15 days of the current month after they were injured in canine attacks. So far in 2019, at least 19 people have died in Sindh due to rabies encephalitis, a lethal but vaccine preventable disease, after they were bitten by stray dogs. Hoor Bibi, 55, a woman from Nawabshah, was the latest victim of rabies who breathed her last at JPMC as she developed full blown rabies following a canine attack some five months back.