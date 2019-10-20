‘Sharma will be India’s game changer overseas’

RANCHI, India: Rohit Sharma has sealed the opener’s slot with his third century of the South Africa series and will be India’s game changer on away tours, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said Saturday.

Sharma hit an unbeaten 117 on the opening day of the third and final Test to lead the hosts to 224 for three when bad light followed by rain forced early stumps in Ranchi.

The senior batsman, who hit twin centuries in his debut as Test opener in the first match, put on 185 runs with Ajinkya Rahane, 83 not out, after India were in early trouble at 39-3.

“I always believed he is too good a player not to be playing in any format. It was a good call to make him to open,” Rathour said of the limited-overs star.

“With the amount of runs he has scored, he has settled the issue (of opening the batting) for the time being.

“Somebody of his experience and the kind of cricket he plays, if he starts coming good top of the order, it changes everything for the Indian team, even when you’re touring.”

India will travel to New Zealand for a full series next year including two Tests in February-March.