‘Further sanctions would have been disastrous’

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket has avoided what its board chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani called a “disastrous” situation by being reinstated as a Full Member of the ICC.

Zimbabwe were let back into the fold after satisfactorily showing the ICC there was not outside influence in the running of its board.

ZC was banned in July for government interference into cricket administration. But following a meeting with the ICC top brass, Mukuhlani and the Zimbabwe Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry were able to remedy the situation.

As a result, Zimbabwe will regain access to ICC funds and their teams will be back playing ICC tournaments.

“It’s obvious that any further sanctions to what has been in place would have been disastrous in the country.” Mukuhlani said at a press conference here on Saturday.

“This means we will be able to settle outstanding salaries and match fees. We will now be able to run our domestic competitions while a lot of other development programmes already in place can continue.

“The ground for the future way in Zimbabwe Cricket will be debt-free and will not struggle to pay salaries, in future way our core business will thrive and see us consistently thrive for doing well.”

ZC has had a lot of trouble becoming self-sufficient. It has previously been unable to pay its staff and has also been hit by player protests over non-payment of match fees.

Zimbabwe’s players, meanwhile, were happy to hear the news that they’ll be back at work soon.

Former captain Brendan Taylor and fast bowler Kyle Jarvis, who recommitted to his country after being a long-time first-choice pick in the English county circuit, tweeted their approval of the ICC’s decision, while Mukuhlani said, “Our men’s team will join the ICC Super League from 2020 (the qualifying tournament for World Cup 2023) where they are considerably busy, counting down with the number of tours that are already lined up.”