Gulalai’s home raided

ISLAMABAD: A dozen plainclothes attempted Thursday to raid the home of a human rights activist who recently fled to the United States seeking asylum.

Gulalai Ismail's elderly parents said they were ordered to come outside "just to talk," but refused. The plainclothes eventually left after nearly an hour.

"I told them you have weapons in your hands and no uniform — I won't come out," said Ismail's father, Mohammad, a retired professor living in Islamabad.