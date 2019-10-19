BoP National Junior Tennis begins today

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 will stroll into action on Saturday (today) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The championship will continue till October 23 and on the concluding day, the finals of different events will take place. The players from across the country will be seen in action in different categories including boys U-18, girls U-18, boys U-18 doubles, boys U-14, girls U-14, boys U-12, boys U-12 doubles, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8, boys/girls U-6 and seniors doubles 35 plus.

Former Pakistan No 1 and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, who is tournament director, informed that the tennis season in Pakistan is in full swing and at one hand, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) under the dynamic leadership of Salim Saifullah Khan has been hosting ITF junior tennis events in Islamabad, whereas the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) has continued its legacy of conducting record number of tennis events and this event is also being organised as part of PLTA’s target of holding record number of tennis events and hunting and grooming fresh talent for Pakistan.

“The PLTA has been playing its active part in finding and providing fresh talent to the PTF. We have been consecutively conducting junior tennis events, with the aim of involving our youth in healthy tennis activities, finding promising talent among them and training and grooming them for national level, so that they may not only earn good name and fame for them but also for the country at international stage,” he added.

Malik thanked the Bank of Punjab for sponsoring the event and hoped that they will continue to support this beautiful game and help the PLTA in making this game popular across the country at nursery level. “Tennis needs all-out support from the government and corporate sector as it is an expensive game and the sponsors like Bank of Punjab can help the promising talent of the country adopt this game as a profession and emerge as tennis star at national and international level.”