UET to plant 2,500 saplings on campus

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and M/S Northern Bottling Company (Pvt) Limited, PEPSI Peshawar signed the letter of understanding here on Friday.

Hassan Bin Aqeel, head of Production Northern Bottling Co (Pvt) Ltd and Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice -Chancellor UET Peshawar signed the LoU, said a press release. Under the LoU, 2,500 indigenous plants would be handed over to UET Peshawar to plant them on different sites of the campus and will be responsible to take care including watering, fertilizing and take care of horticultural requirements of the trees once they get planted.

The vice-chancellor in his address stressed strengthening “academia-industry and government linkages,” adding through this partnership, mutual exchange of student internship programs and joint research and consultative programs will be extended between the faculty and researchers and professionals at the Northern Bottling Pvt. Ltd.