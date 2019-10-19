26 held in Hangu

HANGU: The police arrested 15 suspects among 26 criminals in a search and strike operation carried out in the district on Friday, police said. They said that the police conducted search and strike operation in Qazi Pump and Rehmanabad localities and arrested 11 outlaws and 15 suspected persons.The police seized two guns, two repeaters, three revolvers, two magazines and 97 cartridges. Besides, the police also arrested four persons for violating Tenant Act.