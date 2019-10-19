Interwood, BankIslami sign MoU

KARACHI: Interwood and BankIslami have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) allowing customers of home purchase/renovation to avail discounts and get an option of paying in instalments on Interwood products through Muskun Home Financing.

Interwood Chairman Farooq Malik, Deputy Manager – Corporate Communication and Alliances Celestine Campos, BankIslami President and CEO Syed Amir Ali, Head of Consumer Banking Bilal Fiaz, and Country Head – Distribution Rizwan Atta among others attended the MoU signing ceremony.

Director Sales and Marketing Ali Farooq expressed his pleasure on the occasion and talked about his intention to expand the scope of partnership with BankIslami in the near future, on other exciting ventures.

BankIslami President and CEO of Syed Amir Ali said, “This strategic partnership has enabled another platform for BankIslami to market its products and services.”