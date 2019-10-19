close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Gold unchanged at Rs87,000/tola

Business

October 19, 2019

KARACHI: Gold rates remained unchanged in the local market on Friday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices remain the same at Rs87,000 per tola. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold also remained unchanged at Rs74,588. In the international market, rates also remained the same at $1,489 per ounce. Local jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola as compared to the Dubai gold market.

