close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Air chief visits Nigerian military command

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, met the Nigerian military command during his visit to Nigeria. On arrival at Nigerian Air Headquarters, he was received by Air Marshal SB Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff, Nigerian Air Force.

He was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Nigerian Air Force. Later, Air Chief called on his counterpart in his office. During the meeting, the air chief said that the excellent mutual cooperation had always been a matter of pride for both the sides.

Nigerian air chief lauded the glorious history of the Pakistan Air Force and also acknowledged the endeavours made by the PAF in modernisation and indigenisation of its fleet in recent years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan