Air chief visits Nigerian military command

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, met the Nigerian military command during his visit to Nigeria. On arrival at Nigerian Air Headquarters, he was received by Air Marshal SB Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff, Nigerian Air Force.

He was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Nigerian Air Force. Later, Air Chief called on his counterpart in his office. During the meeting, the air chief said that the excellent mutual cooperation had always been a matter of pride for both the sides.

Nigerian air chief lauded the glorious history of the Pakistan Air Force and also acknowledged the endeavours made by the PAF in modernisation and indigenisation of its fleet in recent years.