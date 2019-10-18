close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
October 18, 2019

Gloomy days

Newspost

 
October 18, 2019

This refers to the editorial ‘Stark message’ (Oct 17). Chaotic, directionless and incoherent policies during the past 14 months has set the PTI government on a collision course with its earlier professed narrative under an inept administration that is confused, indecisive and stumbling at every step.

Business confidence is at an all-time low while the economy is in the throes of a serious crises, after economic decision-making was surrogated to the IMF pundits and their Pakistani associates. The economy is entering into contraction mode which is being proclaimed as a process of stabilization and consolidation and applauded as an achievement. The economic managers are unable to see a larger picture beyond the trade and current account deficits, the contraction of which is being acclaimed as a success story. Unfortunately, there seems to be no one in this government to own the economy and be answerable. Even the IMF has now concluded that a high debt level will persist until FY24. The full impact of the economic policies being followed will be visible in the next 12 months.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

