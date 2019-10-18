Buddhist prayer for peace in Kashmir held at Bhamala Stupa

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Culture and Development (C2D) in collaboration with Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arranged a special Buddhist prayer ceremony for peace in Kashmir at the Bhamala Stupa on Thursday.

A high-ranking Korean Buddhist Monk Neug-her Sinim offered the special prayer along with a delegation of Buddhist monks from Korea.

Monk Sinim is a ‘Scholar in Residence’ with the Gandhara Research and Resource Centre, Pakistan.

The ceremony was held in cooperation with members of civil society and members from diverse faiths from across the world including the diplomatic community. The event was part of C2D’s ongoing strategy to introduce Gandhara in a responsible and dignified way for which the organisation has also initiated the Gandhara Research and Resource Centre in Taxila.

The ceremony started with an introduction by Dr Nadeem Omar Tarar, Executive Director C2D, a research and policy institution working to create synergy between cultural capital and modern development.

Guest Dr Abdul Samad, Director Archaeology and Museums highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s Gandhara heritage and acknowledged the efforts of C2D and the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), KP.

Dr Abdul Samad offered a vote of thanks while representing the government of KP. A large number of people and students from universities of Quaid Azam, Hazara and Haripur turned up to express solidarity with the cause. A team of scholars and experts from Hast-o-Neest from Lahore, also participated.