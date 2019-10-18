HEC takes serious note of harassment, security issues at universities

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has taken serious notice of rising incidents of sexual harassment, violation of privacy and intolerance and lack of basic amenities in universities across the country, particularly the recent allegations of breach of privacy and harassment in the University of Balochistan.

The Commission has placed these issues on the agenda of the Vice Chancellor's meeting to be held on October 21, 2019. The meeting will discuss existing regulations that address such acts as well as additional measures that might be needed to make university campuses safe and secure places. The university heads will also discuss the funding issues of the higher learning institutions.

Earlier, taking notice of harassment allegations at University of Balochistan, the Chairman and Executive Director of HEC have talked to Vice Chancellor of the University and called upon him to ensure that swift action is taken against anyone found guilty of harassment. The HEC "Policy Guidelines against Sexual Harassment in Institutions of Higher Learning" provide a framework for investigation and action in this regard.