IIU, Turkish university collaborate

Islamabad :The International Islamic University and Cumhuriyet University of Turkey joined hands on Thursday by signing a memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation here on the IIU's new campus.

Both universities will take steps for exchange of faculty and students programme and joint ventures for promoting academic excellence will be perused.

Vice Rector of the Cumhuriyet University Prof. Dr. Unal Kilic and President of the International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif A. Al-Draiweesh signed the agreement of mutual cooperation.

Both universities will be keen to work together for improving the academic excellence and arranging seminars, conferences and dialogues to solve the contemporary issues being faced by Muslim societies.

It was also vowed on the occasion that IIU’s 9 faculties would be in touch with the 18 faculties of Cumhuriyet University for exchange of experiences.

The ceremony was also joined by Head of International Relations Office, Cumhuriyet University Prof Ali Aksu, IIU Vice Presidents Dr. Muhammad Munir and Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Director Administration Khalid Mehmood Raja and other relevant officers of the university.

Both delegates of the Turkish university also called on Prof Dr. Masoom Yasinzai at his office.

The issues of mutual interest and mutual cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Dr. Masoom apprised the delegation about the IIU achievements, vision and future objectives.

He said it was commendable news that both IIU and Cumhuriyet would be working for the exchange of experiences through bilateral cooperation. He called for a systematic, well researched road map for higher education with a linkage of all the universities of Islamic world.