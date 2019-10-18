150 Rescue 1122 officials promoted

Rawalpindi: Dr Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 decorated 150 officials of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi including Mumtaz Awan Jabbi Station In-charge, Syed Imran Transport Management In-charge and Farooq Butt Media Coordinator on 10 years of excellent service.

In this regard a ceremony was held at Central Rescue Station Chandni Chowk Linked Rawal Road Rawalpindi in which Dr. ABdur Rahman District Emergency Officer, Ali Hussain Emergency Officer, Muhammed Hanif Senior Rescue & Safety Officer, Azra Shahid Rescue & Safety Offier and Asif Salyana Control In-Charge were present.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi said he wish to be martyred in the line of duty before clinical death. Dr Abdur Rahman take oath from the promoted officials that they serve people of Pakistan and all over the world on any cost, he said we all are the servants of Pakistan and working for a noble cause.

He also encouraged the promoted officials that this promotion will energize their moral towards duties and in future these promoted officials will serve their nation with more care, respect and energy.