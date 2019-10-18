Ibrahim hits century for Balochistan U19s

LAHORE: Mohammad Ibra­him scored a century for Balochistan against Central Punjab while Ammad Butt and Haris Javed took five wickets each for Central Punjab and Southern Punjab on the third day of the third round of the National U19 Three-Day Tournament on Thursday. Both matches ended in a draw, says a press release.

Scores in brief: At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot: Baloch­istan 358-7, 83 overs (Mohammad 104, Ubaid Ullah 61, Mohammad Ibrahim 53; Ali Mustafa 3-75, Qasim Akram 2-71) and 166 all out, 62 overs (Mohammad Ibrahim 105 not out; Ammad Butt 5-40). Central Punjab 370-8, 83 overs (Saad Bin Athar 108, Bilal Munir 64, Qasim Akram 64; Mohammad Junaid 4-115) and 85-3, 13 overs (Khalilur Rehman 36, Saad Bin Athar 32; Jahangir Khan 2-24). Result: Match drawn.

At KRL Stadium, Rawal­pindi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 270 all out, 72.3 overs (Saqib Jamil 65, Talha Roshan 65; Mohammad Zahid 5-64) and 188 all out, 66.5 overs (Nasir Faraz 60, Saqib Jamil 57; Haris Javed 5-47). Southern Punjab 267 all out, 83 overs (Basit Ali 82, Mohammad Asif 58; Haris Khan 3-76, Saqib Jamil 2-23, Mohammad Ali 2-75) and 125-8, 44 overs (Basit Ali 43; Mohammad Ali 3-18, Aamir Khan 3-43). Result: Match drawn.