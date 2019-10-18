German team meets minister

LAHORE:A German delegation called on Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed in his office here on Thursday.

Commissioner Employees Social Security Institutions Saqib Manan, Country Director GIZ Company Tobias Baker and Programme Manager Labour Standards Programme Romina and other officers were present the occasion.

Matters regarding Inspection Free Regime, automation, occupational safety programme, transparency and welfare of the workers came under discussion during the meeting. The minister said that all out resources are being utilised for safeguarding the rights of industrial workers. GIZ Company is proving helpful for the various departments of Labour and Human Resource Punjab. GIZ Company can play an important role for enhancing the morale of labour inspectors.