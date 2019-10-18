Nadeem Khan named selection committee coordinator

KARACHI: Former Test spinner Nadeem Khan has been appointed as Coordinator for National Selection Committee.

Nadeem will act as a bridge between chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and the six selectors by gathering feedback, information and maintaining players’ profiles from the domestic matches, and presenting them to the selection committee.

Nadeem will neither be part of the national selection committee nor will have a say in selection matters. Part of Nadeem’s responsibilities will require domestic traveling, watching local matches, and preparing reports on high-performing players, and speaking with the six city association coaches on a regular basis.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nadeem Khan and welcome him to the PCB family. Nadeem is one of the most respected cricketers and is admired for his overall cricket knowledge, insight of domestic cricket and ability to speak openly, frankly and honestly.

“When we had unveiled Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector and head coach, we had stated we will provide all necessary support to allow Misbah to fulfill his responsibilities and achieve his objectives and targets. Nadeem’s appointment is a testament to that statement.”

Nadeem played two Tests, two ODIs and 153 first-class matches in a career spanning from 1987 to 2002. He served on the national selection committee in 2016-17. He also managed Pakistan under-19 sides in two Asia Cups and the 2018-19 World Cup.