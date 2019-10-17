COAS visits troops at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated support for Kashmiris under siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir, saying that they won’t be left alone, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor. The DG ISPR tweeted on Twitter about the army chief’s visit to meet the troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC). On the occasion, the COAS said, “Kashmiris in IOJ&K are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost.” During the visit, the army chief was briefed on India’s ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilians and the response given by the Pakistan Army.