Shahid Hayat laid to rest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A senior police officer of Sindh, Shahid Hayat Miankhel, who had passed away in Karachi, was laid to rest here on Wednesday.

The family sources said he was suffering from cancer. His funeral prayers were first offered in Karachi. His body was later shifted to his native village Gandi Umar Khan in Dera Ismail Khan where his last funeral rites were performed and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

A large number of people, including the senior police officials, Dera Ismail Khan Commissioner Javed Khan Marwat turned up at the funeral. Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan met the family members of the deceased and offered them condolence.

Late Shaid Hayat Miankhel served in various capacities in Sindh during his career.

He remained the Karachi police chief and Assistant Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) of Sindh.

He was the brother of Dr Tariq MasoodMiankhel and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Kamran Hayat Miankhel.