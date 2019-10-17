Hindko Academy honours award-winning authors

PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar, arranged a ceremony to honour the writers and poets whose works have won them the Abasin Arts Council literary awards.

The function was arranged at the Dr Zahoor Ahmad Awan Conference Hall of the academy in the University Town.

A known writer, poet and research scholar of the Hindko language, Muhammad Ziauddin, conducted the programme. Four books published by Gandhara Hindko Academy recently won the Abasin Literary Award in various genres of the literature. The books were published during 2017-2018.

The octogenarian poet from Peshawar, Syed Saeed Gillani, won the Saeen Ahmad Ali Award for the Hindko poetry for his collection “Peepal Watrey.” The book spans 280 pages.

Lovingly called Shah Jee, Syed Saeed Gillani has the honour of composing lyrics in five languages – Urdu, Hindko, Pashto, Punjabi and Seraiki.

Nazeer Bhatti received Raza Hamadani Award for prose for his novel “LikhaLekhaan Da.”

The 163-page novel is a reflection of the culture of the walled city of Peshawar which existed half a century back. The novel by the writer in his early 80s is aimed at reforming the society and stamping out social evils. The Hindko language folk songs are part of the novel as well. “Reg-e-Rawaan” of late Khwaja Ghulam Fareed, pen-name FareedArsh, received Professor Muhammad Shafi Sabir Award for the best Urdu poetry. Affectionately called Agha Jan by his family and friends, late Fareed Arsh was born on October 24, 1925, at Dhakki Sharif Khan locality of Peshawar and passed away on Oct 21, 2016. He was very active in the literary circles in the 1960s.

A Canada-based writer from Peshawar, Aftab Iqbal Bano, was awarded for her work,” Mera Shehr-e-Dilbar”. The award is named after Justice Muhammad Rustum Kiyani and is given away to the best research and compilation in Urdu. Mera Shehr-e-Dilbar”, comprising 250 pages, offers an insight into the past social and cultural life of Peshawar. The author, who served the Radio Pakistan in various capacities, has skillfully recollected the fond memories of the life in Peshawar.

It may be mentioned here that Hindko is among the nine officially recognised languages of Pakistan, others being Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, Seraiki, Kashmiri and Brahvi.

The Gandhara Hindko Board has been working for the preservation and promotion of Hindko and other Pakistani languages since 1993. It runs the Gandhara Hindko Academy which was launched in 2015 under the public-private partnership.

Headed by Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi (chairman), assisted by Prof Dr Adnan Gul (senior vice-chairman), Dr Salahuddin (vice-chairman), Muhammad Ziauddin (general secretary) and other members of the executive committee, the board works for the promotion of different Pakistani languages.

The board and the academy have brought out 400 books and publications so far. They also publish 18 journals in various native languages. The work has won recognition both at home and abroad.

The books have been awarded by the reputed institutions and organizations such as Pakistan Academy of Letters, Ministry of Religious Affairs, National Book Foundation, Abasin Arts Council, etc.