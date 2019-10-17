Rain, wind thunderstorm likely today

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm weather expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Hail storm is also expected at a few places during the period, the MET office reported. Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.