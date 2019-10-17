close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
October 17, 2019

3 trains’ stopover

Lahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways (PR) on Wednesday announced that 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail Express Train (which runs between Karachi and Peshawar) will stop at Changa Manga Railway Station for two minutes to facilitate people for three months. Similarly, 11-Up/12-Down Hazara Express and 13-Up/14-Down Awam Express trains would stop at Kharian Railway Station for two minutes for four days from November 1 to 4 to facilitate pilgrims on Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Al-Haaj Muhammad Masoom, a PR notification said.

