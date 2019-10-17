3 trains’ stopover

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Railways (PR) on Wednesday announced that 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail Express Train (which runs between Karachi and Peshawar) will stop at Changa Manga Railway Station for two minutes to facilitate people for three months. Similarly, 11-Up/12-Down Hazara Express and 13-Up/14-Down Awam Express trains would stop at Kharian Railway Station for two minutes for four days from November 1 to 4 to facilitate pilgrims on Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Al-Haaj Muhammad Masoom, a PR notification said.
LAHORE:Pakistan Railways (PR) on Wednesday announced that 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail Express Train (which runs between Karachi and Peshawar) will stop at Changa Manga Railway Station for two minutes to facilitate people for three months. Similarly, 11-Up/12-Down Hazara Express and 13-Up/14-Down Awam Express trains would stop at Kharian Railway Station for two minutes for four days from November 1 to 4 to facilitate pilgrims on Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Al-Haaj Muhammad Masoom, a PR notification said.